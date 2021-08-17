Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Purchased by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,764,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,846 shares during the quarter. Applied Molecular Transport accounts for 41.9% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned approximately 22.90% of Applied Molecular Transport worth $400,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMTI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 89,396 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 70.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 78.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 79.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $330,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,795. 26.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

