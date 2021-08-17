APY.Finance (APY) Price Hits $0.61

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a market cap of $24.55 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00055728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00134074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00158720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,245.75 or 1.00235839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $427.07 or 0.00925660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.40 or 0.07010432 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,997,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

