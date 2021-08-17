Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.54). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $325,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 195,685 shares during the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

