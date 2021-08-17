Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Brokerages predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will report sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.29 billion and the highest is $3.34 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Aramark has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $43.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Aramark by 136.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 35,349 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Aramark during the first quarter worth $247,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 2.7% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 349,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

