ARAW (ARAW) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,446.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One ARAW coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ARAW has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. ARAW has a market capitalization of $22,963.18 and $1,446.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00061934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00016834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.91 or 0.00924020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00164135 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

