Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will post $2.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 million and the highest is $2.42 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $1.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $8.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 million to $9.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.63 million, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $13.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.00.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

