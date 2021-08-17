Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%.

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of -0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Arcadia Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RKDA shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

