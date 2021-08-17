Arcblock Price Reaches $0.21 (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $20.63 million and approximately $10.04 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00058810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.04 or 0.00871002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00048285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.26 or 0.00160946 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

