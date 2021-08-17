Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Announces Earnings Results

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%.

Shares of Arcimoto stock traded down $3.59 on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. 71,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,426. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $372.86 million, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 2.52. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

