Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ACA. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,881.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 444.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter worth about $646,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 18.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,734,000 after acquiring an additional 51,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 19.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,663,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,431,000 after acquiring an additional 434,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.39. Arcosa has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

