Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Financial Review

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) and Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Ardagh Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stevanato Group and Ardagh Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A Ardagh Group -0.08% -120.19% 3.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stevanato Group and Ardagh Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ardagh Group $6.73 billion 0.07 $35.00 million N/A N/A

Ardagh Group has higher revenue and earnings than Stevanato Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stevanato Group and Ardagh Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stevanato Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Ardagh Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Stevanato Group currently has a consensus price target of $25.29, indicating a potential upside of 26.37%. Ardagh Group has a consensus price target of $25.83, indicating a potential downside of 3.57%. Given Stevanato Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stevanato Group is more favorable than Ardagh Group.

Summary

Stevanato Group beats Ardagh Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

