ArdCoin (ARDX) Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $14.13 million and approximately $109,824.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ArdCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00058001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.31 or 0.00839458 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00046843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00100617 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.