Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Tops $0.0513 on Exchanges

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 56.8% higher against the dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.88 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00135257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00157461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,786.98 or 1.00045189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.00920854 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.34 or 0.06993000 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,700,576 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

