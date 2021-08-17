ArGoApp (ARGO) Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. ArGoApp has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00055276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00133851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00158510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,632.08 or 0.99640282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.85 or 0.00915162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.88 or 0.07016948 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGoApp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGoApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

