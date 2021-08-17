Arianee Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. Arianee has a total market capitalization of $30.41 million and $14,260.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arianee has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arianee coin can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002637 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00052312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00124573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00150937 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,701.52 or 1.00205676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.92 or 0.00894241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee’s genesis date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

