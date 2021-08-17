Ark (ARK) Market Cap Achieves $157.47 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Ark has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $157.47 million and $9.10 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 96.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,324,870 coins and its circulating supply is 131,203,973 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.