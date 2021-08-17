ARMOR (ARMOR) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. ARMOR has a total market cap of $27.34 million and $1.58 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00055687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00133685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00158694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,906.04 or 0.99926669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.28 or 0.00923569 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.87 or 0.06978424 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,176,608 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

