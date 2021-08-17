Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Trading 14.5% Higher

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS)’s share price traded up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46.

About Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS)

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc operates as a shell company, which does not have any business operations. The company was founded by Nathalie Babazadeh and Kacey Mor-Vu on April 22, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.