Arweave Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61.90 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 42.8% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $706.20 million and approximately $61.90 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $21.15 or 0.00046854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00027471 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

