ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Price Up 0.4% This Week

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD (BTMX) has a market capitalization of $272.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00058651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.11 or 0.00864533 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00048043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00158450 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

