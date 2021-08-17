Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to report earnings per share of $1.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.29. Ashland Global reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

ASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ashland Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Ashland Global by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ashland Global by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Ashland Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Ashland Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASH traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,372. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

