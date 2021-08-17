Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the July 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:ASDN opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Astro Aerospace has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.62.
About Astro Aerospace
See Also: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Astro Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astro Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.