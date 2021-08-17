Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the July 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ASDN opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Astro Aerospace has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.62.

About Astro Aerospace

Astro Aerospace Ltd. is a research and development company, which engages in the creation of aerial drones used for carrying passengers and cargo. The company was founded on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

