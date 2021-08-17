Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stake Increased by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 630.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,056 shares during the period. Atara Biotherapeutics comprises approximately 0.8% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.09% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $284,000.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.00. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

In other news, insider Kristin Yarema bought 32,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $471,091.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,008.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.