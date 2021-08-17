Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.62. Approximately 4,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 859,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.
The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -54.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,612,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,219,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
