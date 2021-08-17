Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.62. Approximately 4,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 859,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -54.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,612,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,219,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

