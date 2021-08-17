Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Atento in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Atento by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Atento in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATTO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.67. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,702. Atento has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. The firm has a market cap of $355.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.90 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atento will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atento from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

