Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc J. Rowan Sells 433 Shares

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $28,361.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ATH stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.30. The company had a trading volume of 863,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,312. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $70.37.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Athene by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Athene during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.