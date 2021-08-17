Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the July 15th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ACBI stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 38.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 634,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

