Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Atlas Technical Consultants stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. 332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,839. The company has a market cap of $426.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.35. Atlas Technical Consultants has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 0.98%. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $121,934.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 52,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

