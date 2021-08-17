Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of ATO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,716. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $105.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,792,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 34.4% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

