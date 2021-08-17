Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Buys C$13,875.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$13,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,869,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,402,036.50.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 30,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$23,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$16,600.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$16,800.00.

Shares of Aurion Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 22.09 and a quick ratio of 21.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.01 million and a P/E ratio of -24.19. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.74 and a 52 week high of C$1.68.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aurion Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

