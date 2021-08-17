Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Purchases C$23,100.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,850,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,585,179.14.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,600.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,800.00.

CVE:AU remained flat at $C$0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 26,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,358. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.03 million and a PE ratio of -24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 22.09 and a quick ratio of 21.18. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.68.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Aurion Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

