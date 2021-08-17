Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) versus Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Critical Analysis

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Oblong alerts:

This table compares Oblong and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -65.01% -40.05% -26.20% Aurora Mobile -51.35% -44.29% -19.60%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oblong and Aurora Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aurora Mobile 0 0 2 0 3.00

Oblong currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 604.23%. Aurora Mobile has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 235.05%. Given Oblong’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oblong is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Risk and Volatility

Oblong has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.1% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Oblong shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oblong and Aurora Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $15.33 million 4.25 -$7.42 million ($1.48) -1.44 Aurora Mobile $72.28 million 3.16 -$34.49 million ($0.21) -9.24

Oblong has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Mobile. Aurora Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oblong, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oblong beats Aurora Mobile on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making. The company also provides application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; and an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.