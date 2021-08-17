Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,166,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,107,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,909,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,196,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $394.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,906.79% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

