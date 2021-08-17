Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$13.20

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.20 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

TSE:APR.UN remained flat at $C$12.89 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.57. The firm has a market cap of C$503.56 million and a PE ratio of 13.36. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$9.60 and a twelve month high of C$13.05.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

