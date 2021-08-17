Autonio (NIOX) Price Tops $0.0801 on Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and $206,545.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0801 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Autonio has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00055298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00133164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00159270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,751.23 or 1.00155216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.43 or 0.00920379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.38 or 0.07008220 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,372,498 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

