AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Brokerages forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will announce sales of $4.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.63 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $4.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $14.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $14.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.39 earnings per share.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,554.00.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,633.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,666.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,540.57.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.