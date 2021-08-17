Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ATB Capital

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) was upgraded by ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.40 price objective on Auxly Cannabis Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

CVE:XLY traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.39. 1,630,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.10.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

