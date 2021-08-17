AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.85 ($29.24).

Shares of AXA stock opened at €24.33 ($28.62) on Tuesday. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.26.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

