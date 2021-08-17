Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 198,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXFOF opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57. Axfood AB has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, HemkÃ¶p, Dagab, and Axfood Snabbgross segments. The company operates its retail business through Willys, HemkÃ¶p, and Eurocash chains; and the online store, Mat.se. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

