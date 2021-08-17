AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,690 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of AXIS Capital worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 14.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,503,000 after purchasing an additional 413,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,825,000 after purchasing an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,288.4% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 222,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 206,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,429,000 after purchasing an additional 122,741 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,823. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

AXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

