Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.48

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.48 and last traded at $67.69, with a volume of 1449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.89.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,076,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $81,747.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,477.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,786,000 after buying an additional 1,454,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,306,000 after purchasing an additional 657,425 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Axonics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,159,000 after acquiring an additional 536,615 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Axonics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

