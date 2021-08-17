Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Oppenheimer

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AYLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.23. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.10). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,096.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYLA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.