Azuki (AZUKI) Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $31,201.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00052457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00126493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00151099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,698.60 or 0.99731242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.38 or 0.00873250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

