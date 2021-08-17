B. Riley Boosts American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $47.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.

AMH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

AMH opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 132.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

