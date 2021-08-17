B. Riley Boosts American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $47.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.
AMH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.
AMH opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 132.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.
