B. Riley Increases Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $46.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.96. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 101.64, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,765,000 after buying an additional 7,426,060 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $136,552,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,102 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,573.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,535,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

