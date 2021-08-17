B. Riley Trims LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Target Price to $8.00

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) had its price objective reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $109.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.80. LiqTech International has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $12.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.