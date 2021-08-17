Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $18,462,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 6.0% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Asia LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 140.9% in the second quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.26.

Shares of BIDU traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.44. The company had a trading volume of 436,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,082,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.60. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.41 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.