Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Holdings Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 69,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $212,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,767,137 shares of company stock worth $1,255,963,892 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -709.33 and a beta of 1.75. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.