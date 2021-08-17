Banano Tops 24 Hour Volume of $244,648.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. Banano has a market cap of $16.40 million and $244,648.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002387 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00051709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00056650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00124137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,316,534,163 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

