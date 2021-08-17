Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect Banco BBVA Argentina to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, analysts expect Banco BBVA Argentina to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BBAR opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBAR. TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 726.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,188 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

